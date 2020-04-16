Construction closing Lenoir County Highway this weekend

KINSTON, N.C, (WNCT) A section of a Lenoir County Highway is scheduled to close this weekend as the project to extend C.F. Harvey Parkway continues.

N.C. 11 north of Kinston will be closed in both directions between 7 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. During the closure, crews will install concrete bridge girders.

Drivers will use the following detours:

N.C. 11 North traffic will use Sharon Church, Lafayette, and Canady roads.

N.C. 11South traffic will follow Canady, Lafayette and Sharon Church roads.

Traffic leaving Morris Drive or DuPont wanting to go south on N.C. 11 will take N.C. 11 South detour.

Drivers should expect their commute to take a little extra time and plan accordingly. N.C. Department of Transportation urges those driving in the area to slow down and use caution.



By extending C.F Harvey Parkway by 5.8 miles, connectivity will improve in northern Kinston between U.S. 70, N.C. 58 and N.C. 11. The $73.5 million project is expected to be substantially complete in 2021.