Construction crews to begin renewal operation on Professional Park Drive in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Saturday, construction crews and equipment are scheduled to begin the work of renewing Professional Park Drive between Live Oak Street (US 70) and Calhoun Street.

The work is expected to take about seven days but will ultimately be dependent upon the weather and as such, could start and/or end later than anticipated.

The rehabilitation of Professional Park Drive will involve a technique where the existing asphalt pavement, the underlying base that supports the pavement, and some of the subgrade below the base are uniformly pulverized and blended to form a new, homogenous base course.

There will be periods during the work where only one lane will be open for vehicular traffic.

During these times, flaggers will be on scene to direct traffic.

There will also be a period of one or more days, between completion of the base stabilization and paving.

Lower vehicle bodies and wheel wells may become slightly soiled, particularly during and immediately after rains.

Please avoid parking vehicles on Professional Park Drive until the work is complete.

Please also remove all obstructions from the street such as basketball goals, trash cans, etc.