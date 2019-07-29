Construction to cause lane closures on NC-11 near Ayden

The NC Dept. of Transportation said one lane of NC-11 East will be closed until Monday, Aug. 5, due to construction work for the Greenville Bypass.



NCDOT officials said the inside lane on part of NC 11 east of Ayden will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29 until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.



The lane closure will allow NCDOT crews to install guardrails and overhead sign footings in the median, guardrails, and to do some grading work.

The installation of the sign footings will require the lane closure due to depth of the footings, which is a safety concern, NCDOT officials said.