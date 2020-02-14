Construction to close 2 Duplin County highway ramps

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation will close two ramps at a Duplin County highway interchange for about a week and a half.

Between February 17 and February 26, the westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 40 and the eastbound exit ramp at N.C. 24 will be closed.

During the closure, crews will rehab the bridge deck overlay.

Drivers heading eastbound from I-40 to N.C. 24 will be detoured to exit 369 and back west to the exit 364 exit.

Drivers heading westbound from N.C. 24 to I-40 will be detoured east to exit 369 and back west to I-40 West.

The detours will be signed, and message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closures.

Motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and are urged to use caution when traveling in this area.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media