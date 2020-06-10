Construction to close Greene County road for two months

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greene County road is expected to close for two months while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews make improvements to it.

NW 2nd Street will close at the intersection with U.S. 13/N.C. 903 (Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway) at 8 a.m. June 15.

Crews will work on improving grading and drainage in the area.

The closure is expected to last through August 15.

There will be no access to NW 2nd Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Corbett Street.

Traffic wanting to get to downtown Snow Hill from Goldsboro will use N.C. 58 (Kingold Boulevard) and West Greene Street.

Drivers coming from Greenville will use U.S. 258 (North Greene Street).

This construction is part of larger project along U.S. 13 Bypass from Kingold Boulevard to N.C. 91 where crews will not only improve grading and drainage, but also paving, and add signals and a retaining wall.

The project is expected to be substantially complete by next spring.

Throughout construction, motorists should expect their commute may take longer than normal and use caution while driving in the area.