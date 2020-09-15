Construction to close part of East Fifth Street on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A section of East Fifth Street is scheduled to be closed to motorists on September 19.

Construction on a pedestrian bridge will close East Fifth Street between Green Springs Drive and Cemetery Drive at 8 a.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to last one day.

The pedestrian bridge will be constructed parallel to the existing motorist bridge on that stretch of East Fifth Street as part of the Safe Routes to School grant program.

Its purpose will be to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians over the creek that runs under the bridge from Green Springs Park to the Tar River.

Eastbound through traffic will be detoured at Forest Hills Circle, while westbound will be detoured at East Fifth Street’s intersection with East 10th Street.

The areas beyond those detours will be accessible to local traffic only during construction.

Anyone who has to travel into the detour area is asked to please be aware of workers present and use caution.