Construction to close section of Lenoir County Highway

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A section of N.C. 148 in Lenoir County is scheduled to be closed next week as construction to extend C.F. Harvey Parkway continues.

N.C. 148 (C.F. Harvey Parkway) just east of Aerosystems Boulevard to the N.C. 58 intersection will be closed in both directions between 7 a.m. September 28 and 7 a.m. October 5.

The closure will allow contractors to construct the new alignment tie-ins.

Drivers needing to access the other side of construction will use Airport Road, Academy Heights Road and N.C. 58.

Motorists should anticipate needing more time for their commute and use caution when near the work zone.



Extending C.F. Harvey Parkway by almost six miles will improve access in northern Kinston between U.S. 70, N.C. 58, and N.C. 11. The $73.5 million project is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2020.



