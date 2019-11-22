Construction to permanently close Lenoir County road

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation continues construction on a major Lenoir County project that will extend a road, improving connectivity north of Kinston.

The work will require the closure of the northern end of Grainger Station Road where it meets existing N.C. 11, as part of the C.F. Harvey Parkway Extension project.

Starting at 8 a.m., November 25, NCDOT will permanently close the northern end of Grainger Station Road where it ties into N.C. 11 near Morris Drive as crews construct the four-lane freeway.

This is the area where the existing northbound lanes of N.C. 11 will be closed, and traffic will be placed on the new alignment of N.C. 11.

There will be a turnaround constructed at this location on Grainger Station Road and traffic will have access to N.C. 11 via Grainger Station Road to Sharon Church Road.



The C.F. Harvey Parkway extension will be a four-lane, median-divided freeway with full-control access.

By extending C.F. Harvey Parkway by 5.8 miles, connectivity will improve in northern Kinston between U.S. 70, N.C. 58 and N.C. 11.

The $73.5 million project is expected to be substantially complete in 2021, with vegetation work finishing in 2022.



