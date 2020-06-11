Construction underway at Randolph Johnson Park in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Beaufort is revamping one of its recreational facilities with new amenities for people to enjoy later this summer.

Construction is underway at Randolph Johnson Park.

It’s the town’s first park that will include a playground and a splash pad. The place will also offer a picnic pavilion.

Walking paths will connect the park to nearby existing basketball and tennis courts.

The town mayor Rett Newton says the project is a positive thing, despite the on-going pandemic.

“Through the pandemic, for me to travel by this park every day has kind of brought inspiration,” said Newton.

An anonymous Beaufort resident made a $2 million donation for the construction of the park.

It is expected to be open late July or early August.