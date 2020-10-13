Construction underway for Coastal Elementary

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction is underway for what will be one of Onslow County’s largest elementary schools.

Monday afternoon, district leaders held a ceremony to mark the progress made thus far.

Coastal Elementary will house up 850 students and employees.

This rendering is similar to what Coastal Elementary will look like.

The new school is needed to take the load off Dixon Elementary, which is overcrowded. Oversized classes led the district to move fifth-graders to Dixon Middle in 2017.

When Coastal Elementary is done, it and Dixon will each host kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

“So by having this school here we’re allowing both Dixon Elementary have a better instruction environment and create a better instruction environment for the people in Holly Ridge and the Stump Sound township,” said Steve Myers, chief operating officer at OCS.

The building will also serve as a hurricane shelter, with a roof built to withstand 150 miles per hour winds.

The windows will have a high impact-resistant glass, and there will be a large generator supporting operations while the power’s out.

Myers says they’ll be hiring for Coastal Elementary next year.

Construction is expected to be done by June 1, 2021.