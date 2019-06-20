Construction underway for Martin Marietta Park in New Bern

Construction is officially underway for Martin Marietta Park in New Bern.
On Thursday, city officials broke ground on the project.
It’s located off Glenburnie Road.
The 800 acres will include boat launches, observation platforms, picnic shelters, fishing piers, and a playground.
“I mean it’s just going to be a tremendous property for all types of recreational amenities,” said Mark Stephens, City Manager of New Bern. Young and old can attend and find anything they want to do here.”
The first phase is expected to take six months to a year to complete.
There are three phases of construction.
Other additions include an amphitheater, skatepark, zip lines, a ropes course, and other adventure programming.