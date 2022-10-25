ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency in Washington County.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 101 Forest Road., Suite C, in Plymouth, permanently closed on March 10 after the operator’s contract ended.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county. Previous applicants to operate the agency will need to reapply.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Nov. 23. The applications (Form MVR-93 or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call 919-615-8929 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 127 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Edenton, 555 Virginia Rd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-482-2424

Hertford, 114 W. Grubb St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-426-1087

Williamston, 305 E. Main St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-789-4560

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.