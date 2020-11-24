Contract awarded for Onslow County road improvements

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A contract to improve sections of more than a dozen Onslow County roads was recently awarded, and work can start in the spring.

The $2.1 million contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount.

The contractor will resurface and improve the roadway and shoulders along more than 26 miles, including a section of N.C. 53 and 14 sections of secondary roads throughout the county.

The contractor can start work as early as mid-March and is expected to be finished by spring 2022.