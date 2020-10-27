Contract awarded to improve Brunswick County roads

WILMINGTON N.C. (WNCT) A recently awarded contract will improve more than 30 miles of Brunswick County roads and ramps.

S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded a $5.6 million contract in October to mill and resurface lanes and reconstruct shoulders on 33.6 miles of roadway within the county.

The areas of work include one section each of U.S. 17, U.S. 74/76 and N.C. 130 and 11 sections of secondary roads.

The contractor can begin construction as early as mid-March 2021, and it is expected to be complete by October 2022.