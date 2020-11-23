Contract awarded to replace Pitt County Bridge

Several girders on a Pitt County bridge were damaged during a crash Friday morning.

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) – A recently awarded contract by the N.C. Department of Transportation will replace a Pitt County bridge in early 2021.

The nearly $493,000 contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson this month.

The contractor will replace the bridge on Tucker-Bullock Road over Meadow Branch.

Work on the bridge may start as early as mid-January and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

During construction, this section of road will be closed to traffic.

Motorists can get around the closure by using Beargrass and Shepard Mill roads.

The current structure was built in 1958 is being replaced based on aging materials and the bridge being narrow with a weight limit.