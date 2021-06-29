Contract to replace Duplin County bridge awarded

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) -- The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville.

The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release that the area is in need of "implementation of an all-services distributed overlay to provide area code relief for the 910 Numbering Plan Area."