Contract to replace Duplin County bridge awarded

WALLACE – A Duplin County bridge that is nearly a century old is scheduled to be replaced after a recent contract was awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The more modern bridge will replace the structure on N.C. 11 over Little Rockfish Creek, which was built in 1922.
The more than $2.3 million contract was awarded to United Contractors, Inc., out of Iowa.
Construction can start at the end of July and traffic is expected to be on the bridge by fall 2022.
