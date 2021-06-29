Contract to replace Duplin County bridge awarded

Local

Work can begin in July

by: NCDOT News

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_1537050071823.JPG.jpg

WALLACE – A Duplin County bridge that is nearly a century old is scheduled to be replaced after a recent contract was awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The more modern bridge will replace the structure on N.C. 11 over Little Rockfish Creek, which was built in 1922.  

The more than $2.3 million contract was awarded to United Contractors, Inc., out of Iowa.

Construction can start at the end of July and traffic is expected to be on the bridge by fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV