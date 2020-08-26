Contractor employee dies while working on Rodanthe Bridge Project

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A contractor employee was fatally injured Monday while working on the Rodanthe Bridge Project.

An NCDOT communications officer confirmed the report with WAVY News 10 regarding the employee’s death.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released.

The $145 million project will take N.C. 12 over Pamlico Sound to bypass a section of the highway susceptible to flooding.

The 2.4-mile bridge that travels between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge over the Pamlico Sound and Rodanthe is scheduled for completion in late 2020 or early 2021.

Just last month, NCDOT officials urged residents and those participating in water activities on Pamlico Sound to stay at least “a football field away” from the Rodanthe Bridge as work continues for the construction project.

Officials said the area around the bridge is considered an active construction zone, and safety is the main concern.