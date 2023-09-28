WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County commissioners have received a resignation letter from County Manager James Bennett.

The resignation letter comes a day after a lawsuit was filed Wednesday against three county commissioners over the handling of the closure of Martin General Hospital, allegations of violations of North Carolina’s Open Meeting Law and the compensation and salary increases for Bennett.

The lawsuit was filed by Martin County residents Laurence E. Lilley, Jr., Walter Whitfield, Mamie Bernadette Rodgers, Charles Brent Roberson, William David Gurganus and Joseph Robert Ayers. Gurganus and Ayers are Martin County commissioners. The suit was filed against Martin County Commissioners Ronnie Smith (chairman), Dempsey Bond, Jr. and Emily Biggs.

One of the points in the lawsuit was there were nine instances where the NC Open Meeting law was violated and that Bennett received four different pay raises up to $186,000. The lawsuit claimed Ayers and Gurganus were unaware of the pay raises. A summary of the lawsuit alleges, “the plaintiffs request the court nullify the results and/or consequences of all illegal meetings or approvals by the Martin County Defendants regarding the hiring, compensation, and increased compensation of County Manager James Bennett which resulted in nearly $60,000 in raises over 2 ½ years to $186,179 annually.”

During the Martin County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, there was a motion for Bennett’s resignation. The board voted 3-2 against the motion with Ayers and Gurganus voting in the minority.