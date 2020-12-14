Convicted felon arrested on gun charges in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Detectives have arrested a convicted felon on gun charges in Pitt County.

On Friday, December 11 at approximately 11 p.m., the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Unit was patrolling the Belvoir area of Pitt County in response to recent shootings over the previous weeks.

While patrolling detectives observed a vehicle with no lights on in the middle of the road. The vehicle and occupants were detained, according to detectives. during the search, two handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

Detectives determined 31-year-old Joshua Everett of Greenville is a convicted felon. He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Everett was released after posting a $50,0000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.