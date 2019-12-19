Convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Several convicted felons have been arrested after a traffic stop in Kinston.

On December 14 at 1:37 a.m., the Kinston Police Department was conducting foot patrol in the area of Tower Hill Road and Orion Street when they reported hearing a single gunshot towards Hick Avenue.

An officer in the area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Hicks Street and Clay Street.

Police said they located a firearm in the vehicle.

All of the occupants in the vehicles were convicted felons and were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The driver, Gregory Wade, was also arrested for DWI.