GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire broke out in the cooking oil on the conveyor belt at Goldsboro’s Krispy Kreme on Tuesday.

Just before 11 p.m., firefighters with the Goldsboro Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at Krispy Kreme at 2607 E. Ash St. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke showing from the kitchen exhaust hood system and a small fire inside.

The fire was located in the cooking oil on their conveyer system. The fire suppression system activated and kept the fire contained prior to the arrival of the fire department. Officials said in a media release that fire crews utilized the building’s Class K fire extinguisher to completely extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control at 11:03 p.m. Crews determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to heating elements being left on and heating the oil to the temperature where it caught fire. Crews were on scene for a total of one and a half hours.

The building was turned over to the general manager, and crews cleared the scene at 12:20 a.m.