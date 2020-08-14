Copper Beech management meets with city code enforcement officers to discuss violations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All week, 9OYS has been digging into violations the city’s reported at Copper Beech after ECU students began their move-in.

Code enforcement began checking into the complex after tenants reported bugs, mold, dirt and broken windows and air conditioners in their apartments.

Today, Greenville code enforcement officers are telling 9OYS about their meeting with Copper Beech management.

Members of Copper Beech’s local management, its regional manager and their maintenance supervisor met with code enforcement officers to talk about the reported violations found at the complex.

They have a working list of concerns and issues at properties that code officers will continue to monitor.

Code enforcement supervisor Carlton Dawson says Copper Beech management is already working on repairs.

Tenants told 9OYS they found unlivable conditions when they moved into their townhomes.

City inspectors told us the problems at Copper Beech were the worst they’ve ever seen.

Copper Beech released a statement earlier this week, admitting apartments were in unacceptable condition.

Managers say disruptions from Hurricane Isaias and ECU’s early start to the fall semester contributed to the issues.

Dawson says everyone involved takes these inspections seriously.

“I am in touch with the maintenance supervisor and while they are making repairs and as they’re making repairs will update our list so that we can let parents and students know that this is what’s going on and this is where things are at,” explains Dawson.

Hearings on the violations found by code enforcement will begin August 26th.

Then, if the repairs are not made by the determined deadline, the city could start issuing citations.

Code Enforcement tells 9OYS Copper Beech could be fined $250 per violation per day.

Leaders with the code enforcement office want parents and students to know they can call them about any concerns, or for updates on the repairs.