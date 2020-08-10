Copper Beech residents seek answers after they find town homes are not move-in ready

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People who just moved into Copper Beech, a townhome complex in Greenville, say they’re furious over what they found inside their new homes.

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” said Zack Presley, resident.

Presley and his friends moved in to their townhome on Saturday.

They spent hours cleaning up the mess they found.

“When we go in all the light fixtures were on the floor, the chairs were flipped up on their side, a couple of them were broken,” said Presley.

Presley isn’t the only one who walked in to a complete mess.

People are taking to social media to share images of bugs, dirty carpets, broken furniture, missing windows and other damage as they moved in.

A large group of people ended up standing outside the leasing office trying to get answers, but were turned away without help.





9 On Your Side reached out to the Copper Beech leasing office for answers.

Employees decline to comment on the situation.

Presley has spent the last three days without air conditioning.

He ended up buying a portable unit because no one from maintenance would help him.

Presley’s step-mom says even though Copper Beech serves mostly college students, they still deserve respect.

“This is at a point in their life where they’re trying to begin their journey, and this is not a good example or experience for them,” said Kim Presley. “They deserve the respect of being treated like a person.”

Greenville’s Code Enforcement Office is investigating issues at Copper Beech and other apartment complexes East Carolina University students live.

The office put together two code teams to follow up on concerns.

Their findings include the following violations:

Metal steps, rusty and in need of repair;

Balcony decking boards rotten, wooden pickets broken and damaged railing;

Kitchen vinyl floor in disrepair;

Soiled carpet and carpet with severe wear and holes;

Water damage walls and ceilings;

Inoperable smoke detectors;

Broken bathroom sink drain with water draining onto the floor;

Loose toilets;

Public nuisance violations- major trash problems with overfilled dumpsters, trash throughout parking lot in danger of blowing into storm drains and retention ponds.

Code enforcement officers talked to property managers for voluntary compliance and are preparing notice of violation letters per the requirements of the minimum housing code ordinance.

The office gave a 24 hour notice concerning the trash problems and have coordinated getting the dumpsters emptied by Public Works.