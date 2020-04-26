Coronavirus case in Hyde County one of 122 inaccurate tests

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Hyde County laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case reported on Saturday is one of the 122 tests Vidant inaccurately reported, according to health officials.

Luana Gibbs, Health Director of Hyde County confirms the inaccurate test that was reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The total cases within the county now returns to zero.

Vidant issued the following statement concerning the matter:

“On April 25, Vidant Health sent an electronic update to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) which contained inaccurate COVID-19 test results. We determined this was a technical error affecting 122 results and the data feed issue has since been corrected. It is important to point out that the actual lab test results in Vidant’s electronic medical record were correct; there was a technical issue with transmitting data to the state. We are currently working with NCDHHS to update the data. We apologize for any confusion this has caused the state, local health departments and patients.”

Gibbs is thankful Vidant issued the above statement and reports the patient was relieved to know there was a data feed reporting error.

“We should use our heightened awareness from this as a reminder to be diligent in our efforts to protect ourselves from this extremely contagious virus,” reports Gibbs.

NCDHHS is working to update the website to accurately reflect the case total. Stay with 9OYS for the latest details.