KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Cosmetology Department of James Sprunt Community College will be hosting a hair show on Monday from 10 am to 3 pm.

The event will be held on campus at the Ed Emory Auditorium. It will have judges who will be evaluating students’ work. Other community colleges have been invited to attend.

The Ed Emory Auditorium is located at 165 Agriculture Dr. in Kenansville.