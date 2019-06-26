Habitat for Humanity launched its Cost of Home Campaign that will impact the affordable housing climate for 10 million Americans.

Right now 1 in 6 Americans is considered cost burdened.

1 in 8 households in North Carolina is spending 50% or more of their income on housing.

This campaign will work to better improve the quality of life and housing to become more affordable over the next 5 years.

Habitat for Humanity will work with legislators on the local, state and federal level to influence policy and legislation.

Some areas Habitat for Humanity will focus on are supply and preservation of affordable homes, access to credit, land use, and communities of opportunity.

If you want to get involved reach out to your local Habitat affiliate and look out for legislation or town hall meeting that might deal with some of the issues.

For more information check out Habitat for Humanity.