‘Couldn’t stop shaking’: NC man wins over $200,000

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP)— Michael Mawhorter, of Taylorsville, has been playing the lottery since he moved to North Carolina. And on Wednesday, his commitment paid off to the tune of a $230,724 Cash 5 jackpot win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Mawhorter, a machine operator at a paper mill, bought a few Cash 5 tickets on his way to work at the Market Basket on N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville.

He played his favorite numbers on a few of the tickets and “added a couple of Quick Pick tickets” too.

One of those Quick Pick tickets beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five white balls and won Mawhorter the $230,724 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

“I work the night shift, so I was at work when I found out,” Mawhorter said. “I walked to my car for my break, checked the numbers, and there they were. I was shaking. I just couldn’t stop shaking.”

He shared the news of his good fortune with his wife and “she couldn’t believe it,” he recalled.

Mawhorter claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After federal and state taxes, he took home $163,241.

“I never thought I’d actually hit it to be honest,” Mawhorter said. “It definitely helps out.”

He plans to get caught up on his bills and “put a little away for a vacation and then for retirement.”