Council approves for DownEast Sculpture Exhibition to be placed on city property

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville has approved for new sculptures to be placed on city property. This is a part of the annual DownEast Sculpture Exhibition.

Out of 100 entries from all over the country, 16 new sculptures will be placed all throughout Pitt County with 6 being placed on Greenville city property.

The DownEast outdoor sculpture exhibition is a national art competition that was started 15 years ago. This is a year-long exhibition of large-scale outdoor sculptures. The art rotates annually from March to February, with new sculptures being chosen each year. All sculptures were chosen for their artistic merit and suitability to the environment.

“Outdoor sculpture is the most accessible type of art. You can see it any day at any time. You don’t have to go into a museum or a gallery and these works are all over the county and different places,” said Holly Garriott, Executive Director, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.

Starting in February you can see those sculptures:

The corner of Reade and Cotanche

Greenville City Hall

Town common

Jarvis Street

Stancil Drive

Elm Street

Over the next few weeks, the arts council will be working with the artists and the exhibit locations to get the sculptures installed for the public to enjoy by late February.