Council considers sale of City Hall Building in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, Council will consider selling City Hall located at 706 Arendell Street via an upset bid process.

If Council votes to move forward with the sale, they will set a minimum reserve and implement other conditions before the property goes to bid.

With an upset bid process, anyone can bid on City Hall.

After a bid is made, another interested party has 10 days to offer a higher bid, once again re-setting that 10-day window.

After the bidding is finished, the proposal will go back to Council during a regularly scheduled City Council Meeting where the board can accept the highest bid or reject all bids.

The sale of City Hall is in preparation for the new City Hall Complex which will be located on Bridges Street in front of the police department.

The groundbreaking of the new building is set for February 25.

City Council will meet on February 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting at Council Chambers located in the Municipal Building Auditorium at 202 South 8th Street.