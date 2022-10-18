KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston councilmember Chris J. Suggs will introduce a policy at Tuesday night’s city council meeting aimed at promoting the sale of vacant city-owned properties and streaming the city’s property bidding process.

“The City of Kinston currently owns several hundred vacant and underutilized properties throughout our community that has been a strain on city resources to keep clean and maintained,” Suggs said in a statement. “I’m excited to announce this policy that will make it easier for interested citizens to identify what properties are owned by the City of Kinston and define clear procedures and requirements for those citizens to submit bids to purchase them.”

The policy will direct the city’s staff to develop a list of city-owned properties that are of no use to the city government. If the council approves it, that list will be advertised on the city’s website, their social media, and available to view at Kinston’s city hall.

Most of the properties owned by the city are located in East Kinston, a historic Black community that is home to the most economically distressed census tract in the entire state. The neighborhood has been devastated by hurricanes, causing the city to acquire a significant number of properties through flood buyout programs.

“It’s important that our council seeks ways to increase revenue without raising tax rates for our citizens, and I believe this policy is one way that we can do that. Putting these properties back in the hands of private citizens, businesses, and organizations will increase the tax base for the city and encourage community development and economic growth for our neighborhoods.”