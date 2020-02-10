Councilwoman Kristal Suggs releases statement on acts of violence in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Councilwoman Kristal Suggs released a statement on the acts of violence in Kinston.

“I’m deeply troubled by the several acts of violence that have recently occurred in our community and am saddened for all of the people affected by these crimes that have occurred throughout Kinston,” said Councilwoman Suggs.

Suggs said that as a member of the Kinston City Council she will continue conversations with the Council, the Mayor, the City Manager and staff on several initiatives.

The creation of a task force of city leaders and community members to investigate and identify Kinston’s issues with violent crime, and eventually form a strategic plan for addressing it

The hiring of a permanent, full-time Public Information Officer for the City of Kinston to quickly and accurately disseminate news to our citizens and affected individuals, and build greater trust between the City, our departments, and the community

Strengthening the city’s relationship with other organizations, agencies, and businesses that are committed to community improvement and public safety; while also making the community more aware of their efforts and how to utilize them

If you see something suspicious or know anything you feel may be related to any of these acts of violence contact the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers—which is an anonymous and secure process—at 252-523-4444.