“Count on Me NC” program helps businesses stay safe

N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Industry and Health Officials are working together to help restaurant owners open their doors safely in Phase 2.

It’s through a program called “Count on Me NC.”

The program includes free online training modules, each lasting half an hour, for anyone in the restaurant industry.

The classes offer up-to-date guidance on the coronavirus so restaurants can reopen and keep employees and customers healthy.

“It’s important to get this information to operators who may have been shut down for a while, who obviously have been paying attention to what’s happening across the county, but may not have their finger on the pulse of the very specific guidance that’s needed,” said Ben Chapman, training coordinator for the program, and a professor at NC State University.

So far, 1,300 people in the restaurant industry have complete the course.

Organizers are planning to expand training to other parts of the hospitality industry.

