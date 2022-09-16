GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall.
Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In fact, the Craven County Fair is going on how through Sunday. The Pitt County Fair begins next week.
Below is a list of all the other county fairs going on across Eastern North Carolina.
Craven County Fair
Through Sunday
The Craven County Fair will take place at the Craven County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Pitt County Fair
September 20-25
Pitt County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Wilson County Fair
September 20-25
Wilson County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Lenoir County Agricultural Fair
October 4-8
Lenoir County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair
September 29-October 8
2801 US Highway 117 S, Dudley
For more information click here
Onslow County Fair
October 11-15
146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville
Duplin Agribusiness Fair
October 21-23
Duplin Agribusiness Fair, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville
For more information click here
Chowan County Fair
September 27-October 1
For more information click here.
Cape Fear Fair & Expo
October 29-November 7
1739 Hewlett Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405
For more information click here.
North Carolina State Fair
Also of note, the North Carolina State Fair is Oct. 13-23 in Raleigh.