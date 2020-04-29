County leaders adjust budgets due to COVID-19 effects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Between buying extra supplies of PPE to investing in new technology to facilitate social distancing, the fight against coronavirus has been expensive for local governments.

From a monetary standpoint, they’re treating the situation like a natural disaster.

“We partner with the state, and we partner with FEMA,” said Brian Barnett, chief finance officer for Pitt County. “We have started all the steps we need to be reimbursed for all of our COVID related expenses.”

Expenses like gloves, masks, and face shields.

Officials say they’ll have to wait at least a couple more months before they can understand the full monetary impact.

That’s because it takes at least two months to see revenue from sales tax.

“Folks that would have gone to the movie theaters, well there’s a sales tax associated with that ticket that the county and the city both receive,” said Barnett.

Now, those movie theaters and other businesses that would generate revenue are closed.

For reference, they’re looking back at past budgets, to see how leaders adjusted during a recession.

“We are looking at 2008 when the recession hit to kind of emulate what steps we took back then to plan out the budget,” said Barnett.

Lenoir County leaders have the same worries.

They’re keeping their eyes on the governor and state lawmakers to see what kind of assistance will be offered.

Pitt County’s Chief Finance Officer should have a preliminary budget by the beginning of June, ready to present to county commissioners.

Pitt County administrators are currently looking for a safe way to get the public’s input on the spending plan.