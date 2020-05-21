County Mourns Loss of Commissioner A. Joe Gurley, III

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County is saddened to hear of the passing of Wayne County Commissioner A. Joe Gurley, III.

Commissioner Gurley served the citizens of Wayne County in District 4 since July 2014 and was appointed to serve as the chairman of the Board from December 2018 through December 2019.

Flags at all County facilities will be flown at half-staff in honor of Commissioner Gurley.

Officials said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gurley family, and we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

More information will be released when arrangements have been finalized.