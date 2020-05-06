Couple arrested following traffic stop in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Old Vanceboro Road near Dragstrip Road.

During the stop consent to search the vehicle was given by the occupants.

During the search, deputies said they discovered heroin, methamphetamine, and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

42-year-old Aubrey Hardy is charged with:

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine,

Possession of heroin and

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

53 year old Dennis Wright Jr., of New Bern is charged with:

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine,

Possession of heroin and

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Hughes said, “the purpose of CSU is to make a positive impact on crime reduction by answering critical calls for service, apprehending criminal suspects, and assisting in special projects aimed to reduce crime.”