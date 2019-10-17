Live Now
Couple arrested for trafficking meth in Hampstead area

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) A couple has been arrested after deputies said they were trafficking meth in the Hampstead area.

On Tuesday detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a controlled take-down of two subjects involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Hampstead area.

Subsequently, a brief vehicle pursuit occurred in the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 17.

A traffic stop was conducted.

During the stop, Andrew Garret King and his wife Shelly Renee King, of Jacksonville, were taken into custody.

A trafficking amount of methamphetamine was located and their vehicle was seized.

Andrew was sent to the Pender County Jail under no bond.

His charges include:

  • Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine
  • One count of possession of methamphetamine
  • One count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
  • One count manufacture a schedule 2 controlled substance
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One count of misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • One count of resist / obstruct / delay

Shelly was sent to the Pender County Jail under no bond.

Her charges include:

  • Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine
  • One count of possession of methamphetamine
  • One count of simple possession of marijuana

