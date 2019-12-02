Couple charged with child abuse after heroin found in car

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Couple charged with child abuse after heroin found in a car, deputies said.

On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division responded to a call at a Waffle House at 70 Highway in New Bern.

The call was in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies said they found two adults using heroin while a small child was inside the vehicle.

Ashley Frost, 39, of Atlantic Beach, was charged with felony possession of heroin, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of child abuse.

Lisa Partington, 38, of Sandford, was charged with felony possession of heroin, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of child abuse.

Both suspects are being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility and the Department of Social Services was contacted, deputies said.