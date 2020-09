FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

(WNCT) Due to a confirmed COVID-19 test result, all District and Superior Courts at the Halifax County Courthouse are canceled for the remainder of this week.

If anyone has a scheduled court appearance for either of these dates, they may visit https://www.nccourts.gov/services for their updated court date.