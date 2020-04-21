COVD-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Atlantic Beach Music Festival

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic has forced Atlantic Beach leaders to cancel their annual music beach festival.

Organizers initially hoped to postpone the event, but they discovered that would not work out. Changes to the event date would conflict the bands’ schedules and other factors.

Organizers say they would not be able to produce the same quality of festival they do every year.

“So it really is a tough decision. It’s one that we don’t enjoy. My heart is personally broken by it. We hated to cancel it. But we just felt like it was the best thing to do for the safety and to honor what we do put out,” said Morgan Gilbert, director of recreation, communications, and special events for the town of Atlantic Beach.

Organizers are now planning for next year’s festival which will take place on May 15, 2021.

Atlantic Beach Music Week has also been cancelled. This would’ve been the second year Atlantic Beach Music Week would’ve been held.

Sponsors will be able to receive a refund or may roll it over for next year’s festival.