NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a Cove City man wanted for drug charges.

Officials are trying to locate 31-year-old Nicholas Tyler Daugherty.

Daugherty is wanted for:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance

Possession of methamphetamine

Simple possession schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Nicholas Daugherty location is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.