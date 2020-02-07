NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a Cove City man wanted for drug charges.
Officials are trying to locate 31-year-old Nicholas Tyler Daugherty.
Daugherty is wanted for:
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Simple possession schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information on Nicholas Daugherty location is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.