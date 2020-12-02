COVID-19 cases disrupt government activities in Swansboro, Jacksonville DMV

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — As coronavirus cases continue to impact eastern North Carolina, more and more cases of local government having to alter their workday continue.

Wednesday, the Town of Swansboro reported an employee tested positive for COVID19 on Nov. 25. As a result, Town Hall and the Visitors Center was closed along with The Recreation Center. Officials said an employee came in close contact with three employees at the Recreation Center and three employees at Town Hall.

All employees who had close contact were contacted and were self-quarantining and receiving tests. No close contact with the public was reported.

Town Hall and the Recreation Center were cleaned on Monday. Town Hall and the Visitors Center were already on schedule to close starting Tuesday. The Recreation Center was closed immediately but reopened Wednesday with limited staff.

The driver’s license office in Jacksonville was also closed Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns. Services for those who needed it was available at MyNCDMV.gov.

The #NCDMV Driver License office in Jacksonville will be closed today due to health and safety concerns. Customers with appointments will be rescheduled. Online services are available at https://t.co/6jTXtnxIFI. pic.twitter.com/Ylmgl3K2Dn — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 2, 2020

Richlands officials also announced its Christmas parade has been canceled, joining other towns and communities in the area which have made the decision.

“We understand the seriousness of the COVID virus and we do not want to cause any harm to anyone,” officials said in a press release. “It is better to be safe than sorry. For those who paid for an entry, your entry fee will be refunded to you.”