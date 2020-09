This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Five cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the New Bern High School football team, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Click here for more information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WNCT for more.