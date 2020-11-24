COVID-19: Change in county and city building access restricted beginning next week in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In an effort to limit person-to-person contact and to protect its employees and citizens from COVID-19 exposure, many Onslow local governments will be restricting access to buildings and personnel.

The virus and restrictions have affected several of the local government workforces.

For the City of Jacksonville, almost an entire shift of firefighters is in quarantine after possible exposure.

Onslow County officials said. “The City is covering their shift with other firefighters and mutual aid is available for significant fires. Onslow County is dealing with additional duties being assigned to employees to help with contact tracing and duties assigned to persons who are affected or being quarantined for safety.”

Onslow County, City of Jacksonville, Swansboro, and Richlands will have restricted building access beginning next week.

Staff will remain on duty inside the buildings.

The City of Jacksonville’s restrictions will begin Monday, November 30.

The other local governments will begin their restrictions at 5 p.m., Monday, November 30.

Onslow County Government

If you need County services, you must call ahead.

Limited appointments will be available, and many services are available online.

For more information, call the Citizen Phone Bank at 910 989-5027.

Note the following exceptions and special information:

Public access will be permitted for all publicly-noticed governmental meetings, but meeting attendance will be restricted in number in compliance with current Executive Orders.

To reducing the risk of crowding at the County airport during the holidays, family and friends meeting inbound or sending off outbound passengers are asked to wait in their vehicles in the parking lot.

Onslow County Public Libraries will be accessible to the public (masks required) Monday-Friday, 9 AM-Noon, and 3-6 PM for computers, browsing shelves, and WiFi usage; Monday-Friday, 10 AM-Noon, and 4-6 PM curbside pickup will be available; on Saturdays, the Main Library will be publicly accessible 10 AM-2 PM; all in-person programming is suspended.

Onslow County Tax Office will still be accepting payments prior to the January 5, 2021 deadline, and will spread out to provide services to both the first and second floor of the Government Center to improve safety. Please make payments online or by telephone if possible, or use the secure drop box located in front of the Government Center.

Onslow County Health Department services will continue offering in-person services by appointment only.

Animal Services will be answering emergency calls in person. Please call ahead to make an appointment for in-person assistance at Animal Services.

The Meadowview Road Landfill and all convenience sites will continue on a regular schedule (and are closed only for Thanksgiving Day). Payment boxes will be reinstalled at convenience sites. Please bring exact change if possible.

The Register of Deeds office will be closed to the public and will offer online services. Limited appointments are available for marriages and notary oaths, but please call in advance. The Register of Deeds will accept maps and documents for a recording that are brought to their front door.

The Onslow County Museum will continue to limit capacity and require masks, (but are open regular hours on Saturday after Thanksgiving).

Onslow County Senior Services is suspending all in-person programming but will continue in-home aide, drive-through congregate meal pick-up, and home-delivered meal programs.

The Courthouse and Justice Center (Sheriff’s Office) are currently exempted from the closure to the public and continue having publicly accessible facilities. Please go to nccourts.gov to get information about the court system and individual court times. Extra spacing and mask requirements have been put into place at both facilities.

Parks and Recreation facilities will remain open but citizens are reminded to wear masks.

City of Jacksonville Government

For the City of Jacksonville, the restriction will close public access to the City Hall, the Center for Public Safety, some recreation sites, all fire stations and the public services complex.

Citizens will be able to use a phone at most of the entrances for these locations for connection to employees.

At the Jacksonville City Hall, drive up access to Utility Billing for water and sewer account payments will continue as usual.

For other business, it is best to call the City Hall main number (910 938-5200) before going to City Hall except for drive-up access.

Many functions with the City can be performed online, check the City website for more information.

No future Passport appointments will be issued for the City of Jacksonville until the building restrictions are lifted.

For the Jacksonville Center for Public Safety; the public can interact with staff via the Taxi Permit Window at the main entrance to the Center.

Taxi permits that expire during the closure will be automatically extended until the building reopens.

No fingerprinting services will be offered during this time.

All city fire stations are closed to the public because of this action.

Potential visitors should call the Administrative Line at 910 455-4000.

Some Jacksonville Recreation school and senior connected programs will continue to operate. More information is on the City of Jacksonville Recreation webpage and the Recreation Facebook Page.

Town of Richlands Government

For Richlands, Town Hall access will be closed effective Tuesday.

Persons doing business with the town can call Town Hall and set appointments.

Any item that requires close contact will be delayed, including fingerprinting.

The ONWASA box for payments is still available outside.

Town of Swansboro Government

Details are still being considered by the Town of Swansboro.