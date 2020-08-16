COVID-19 cluster reported at UNC fraternity house

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Fraternity members living in off-campus student housing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced on Saturday at least five cases at the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

Those testing positive are being isolated and receiving medical monitoring.

The cases marked the third reported cluster since the semester began on Monday amid heightened health concerns about the coronavirus.

On Friday, the previous two clusters were reported at Ehringhaus Residence Hall, an on-campus dorm, and Granville Towers, a private residence hall just off campus.

“The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures,” the school said in release.

Before Friday’s announcement, UNC-CH said 149 students and 40 employees had tested positive for the virus.

A total of 1,666 tests had been completed from students.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases.

Contact tracing is happening in response to all three clusters.

North Carolina’s K-12 school districts begin classes on Monday.

About two-thirds of those students will begin the year with online instruction.