COVID-19: Craven County Health Officials confirm 33 cases, 20 recoveries

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Officials confirmed their 33rd positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of those 33 confirmed cases, 20 individuals have recovered and are out of isolation.

Seven cases have been related to out-of-state travel, 19 are from community transmission, and seven are from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive.

There have been two reported deaths in Craven County due to complications with the virus.

Five people are currently hospitalized with the illness.

