KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County and Goshen Medical Center are providing COVID-19 tests to Duplin County residents on Wednesday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing will take place at Duplin County Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville, NC 28349.

This service is available to residents at no cost and registration is required.

Officials said residents must call 910-267-2044 to register and if you are insured, bring your insurance card.