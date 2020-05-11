COVID-19 drive-thru testing to be held in Jones County on Saturday

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County Community Hope along with Goshen Medical Center and Jones County Health Department are inviting the community to participate in a COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Jones County on Saturday.
The event will take place at the Jones County Civic Center parking lot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Officials said there will be no out of pocket cost.
You can register online here or you can register by phone from Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. by calling 252-670-7093 or 252-448-1330. After registering you will be assigned an arrival time.
The Jones County Health Department will follow up on all positive test identifications.