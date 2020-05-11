COVID-19 drive-thru testing to be held in Jones County on Saturday

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County Community Hope along with Goshen Medical Center and Jones County Health Department are inviting the community to participate in a COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Jones County on Saturday.

The event will take place at the Jones County Civic Center parking lot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Officials said there will be no out of pocket cost.

You can register online here or you can register by phone from Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. by calling 252-670-7093 or 252-448-1330. After registering you will be assigned an arrival time.

The Jones County Health Department will follow up on all positive test identifications.