Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Halifax County Schools Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Nash Community College New River YMCA Sheppard Memorial Library Twin River YMCA Washington Montessori Public Charter School

COVID-19 is impacting working parents

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – School closures for COVID-19 are making it difficult for working parents.

Many are scrambling to find child care providers.

Children’s Campus in Greenville has stopped giving tours until mid April.

It’s offering services to about 150 children and their families, and it’s fully packed. 

Owner Lisa Lanier says she wants to stay open to help support families.

“I know that our families need us right now, definitely our teachers need to be, we don’t want anybody out of a job, and we certainly want to continue our parents. I’m hoping that we can get ahead of this and really just buckle down, do all of the recommendations and stay working,” says Lanier. 

For the time being the facility is halting extracurricular activity, limiting traffic inside the building and increasing cleaning procedures.

Children’s Campus does not plan on closing, but operators are following all recommendations and guidelines provided by city and state leaders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV