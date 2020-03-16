COVID-19 is impacting working parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – School closures for COVID-19 are making it difficult for working parents.

Many are scrambling to find child care providers.

Children’s Campus in Greenville has stopped giving tours until mid April.

It’s offering services to about 150 children and their families, and it’s fully packed.

Owner Lisa Lanier says she wants to stay open to help support families.

“I know that our families need us right now, definitely our teachers need to be, we don’t want anybody out of a job, and we certainly want to continue our parents. I’m hoping that we can get ahead of this and really just buckle down, do all of the recommendations and stay working,” says Lanier.

For the time being the facility is halting extracurricular activity, limiting traffic inside the building and increasing cleaning procedures.

Children’s Campus does not plan on closing, but operators are following all recommendations and guidelines provided by city and state leaders.