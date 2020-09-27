COVID-19: Overall positive test results in N. Carolina rise to 5.1%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/WNCT) According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 1,290 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

917 people are currently hospitalized with the virus as of 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The state reports that 5,768 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,7057 are in use. 4,993 are either unreported or unstaffed.

2,974,052 coronavirus tests that have been completed to date. NCDHHS reports that 5.1% of those tests have been positive, resulting in a slight rise from Saturday’s 4.6%.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases across the state is at least 207,380. 3,441 people have succumbed to the illness.

202,704 are molecular positive cases, and 4,676 are antigen positive cases.

As of Monday, Sept. 21, 176,422 people in North Carolina have recovered (This number is updated every Monday afternoon).

